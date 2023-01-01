Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Little Elm

Little Elm restaurants
Little Elm restaurants that serve chicken pizza

The Brass Tap - Frisco TX #122

1951 Farm-to-Market Road 423, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza$0.00
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, seasoned grilled all-white meat chicken, smoked bacon, sliced red onions and topped with cilantro.
Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$0.00
Garlic butter sauce, pepper jack cheese, hand-breaded crispy chicken tender pieces, Nashville Hot seasoning and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Slingin' Pizza

2405 FM 423 Suite 500, Little Elm

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
Chicken, BBQ Sauce base, Pineapple, Onions, and Bacon!
8" BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.99
Chicken, BBQ Sauce base, Pineapple, Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese!
