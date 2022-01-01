Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Little Silver restaurants you'll love

Little Silver restaurants
  • Little Silver

Little Silver's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Must-try Little Silver restaurants

NJ Poke - Silverton - 1922 Hooper Ave.

1922 Hooper Ave., Tomas River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The inlet$0.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, naked edamame, scallions topped with wasabi mayo and tempura flakes over white rice.
Poké Tots$4.00
Freshly fried tater tots drizzled with spicy mayo. THE PERFECT START!
Crab Rangoon Mozzarella Stix$10.00
Crab, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese and scallions fried to perfection and served with a side of Thai chili sauce.
More about NJ Poke - Silverton - 1922 Hooper Ave.
Pancho - 521 Prospect Avenue

521 Prospect Avenue, Little Silver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Elote (Street Corn In Cup)$8.95
Roasted ear of corn, chipotle crema, cilantro queso fresco, and our house spice blend
Dos Churros$5.95
2 churros filled with caramel sauce, served with a chocolate drizzle
Casa Guac$10.95
House quacamole and tortilla chips
More about Pancho - 521 Prospect Avenue
Little Buca Restaurant - 125 Markham Pl

125 Markham Pl, Little Silver

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Little Buca Restaurant - 125 Markham Pl

