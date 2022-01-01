Little Silver restaurants you'll love
More about NJ Poke - Silverton - 1922 Hooper Ave.
NJ Poke - Silverton - 1922 Hooper Ave.
1922 Hooper Ave., Tomas River
|Popular items
|The inlet
|$0.00
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, naked edamame, scallions topped with wasabi mayo and tempura flakes over white rice.
|Poké Tots
|$4.00
Freshly fried tater tots drizzled with spicy mayo. THE PERFECT START!
|Crab Rangoon Mozzarella Stix
|$10.00
Crab, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese and scallions fried to perfection and served with a side of Thai chili sauce.
More about Pancho - 521 Prospect Avenue
Pancho - 521 Prospect Avenue
521 Prospect Avenue, Little Silver
|Popular items
|Elote (Street Corn In Cup)
|$8.95
Roasted ear of corn, chipotle crema, cilantro queso fresco, and our house spice blend
|Dos Churros
|$5.95
2 churros filled with caramel sauce, served with a chocolate drizzle
|Casa Guac
|$10.95
House quacamole and tortilla chips
More about Little Buca Restaurant - 125 Markham Pl
Little Buca Restaurant - 125 Markham Pl
125 Markham Pl, Little Silver