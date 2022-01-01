Chicken sandwiches in Lodi
Lodi restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Fire Wings Lodi
1379 South Lower Sacramento Rd., Lodi
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
The Farm Cafe
4580 West Highway 12, Lodi
|Chicken Apple Sandwich - Takeout
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken breast with a spicy honey mustard spread, cheddar cheese, bacon, sliced granny smith apples, and arugula on a ciabatta roll. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.