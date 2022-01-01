Chicken sandwiches in Lodi

Lodi restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Lodi

1379 South Lower Sacramento Rd., Lodi

Avg 4.2 (617 reviews)
Takeout
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings Lodi
Chicken Apple Sandwich - Takeout image

 

The Farm Cafe

4580 West Highway 12, Lodi

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Apple Sandwich - Takeout$16.00
Grilled Chicken breast with a spicy honey mustard spread, cheddar cheese, bacon, sliced granny smith apples, and arugula on a ciabatta roll. Served with a garnish of fruit and your choice of potato salad or chips.
More about The Farm Cafe

