Lobsters in Lodi

Lodi restaurants
Lodi restaurants that serve lobsters

West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane

2602 W Kettleman Lane, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane
West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy

2601 Reynolds Ranch Pkwy, Lodi

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy

