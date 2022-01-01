Lobsters in Lodi
Lodi restaurants that serve lobsters
West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - W Kettleman Lane
2602 W Kettleman Lane, Lodi
|Lobster Mac & Cheese (Winter Special!)
|$6.25
A Seasonal Special! North Atlantic Lobster served with our creamy combination of cavatappi pasta with white cheddar and Parmesan cheese!
|Lobster Bisque (Winter Special!)
|$7.25
A Seasonal Special! A rich broth of light cream, spices and a medley of tomatoes coupled with our delightful North Atlantic Lobster!
West Coast Sourdough - Lodi - Reynolds Ranch Pkwy
2601 Reynolds Ranch Pkwy, Lodi
|#0 Lobster Bacon Roll (Winter Special)!
|$12.99
A Seasonal Special! Comes in a 6" size only! Fresh house-made Lobster Salad, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, House Sauce & Lettuce, Tomato & Onion, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread.
