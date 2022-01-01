Lobster rolls in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about The Shack at One Pacific
The Shack at One Pacific
1 Pacific Boulevard On the beach, Long Beach
|The Shack Stuffed Lobster Roll
|$30.00
This year we are upping our lobster roll game! Always made with 100% North Atlantic Lobster, choose from:
Classic Shack Lobster Salad- lightly coated in mayo with a touch of old bay and some celery for crunch, the Shack original
Butter Seared- Big pieces of lobster seared in butter on our steel griddle. Add one of our house made hot sauces for the Hot Angry Lobster!
Connecticut Style- our North Atlantic Lobster warmed through in melted butter and served with a lemon wedge- all the lobster, none of the work!
Naked Lobster- Cool and light, chilled lobster and a lemon wedge, perfect on a hot summer day!