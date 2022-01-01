Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Long Beach restaurants that serve lobster rolls

The Shack Stuffed Lobster Roll image

 

The Shack at One Pacific

1 Pacific Boulevard On the beach, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Shack Stuffed Lobster Roll$30.00
This year we are upping our lobster roll game! Always made with 100% North Atlantic Lobster, choose from:
Classic Shack Lobster Salad- lightly coated in mayo with a touch of old bay and some celery for crunch, the Shack original
Butter Seared- Big pieces of lobster seared in butter on our steel griddle. Add one of our house made hot sauces for the Hot Angry Lobster!
Connecticut Style- our North Atlantic Lobster warmed through in melted butter and served with a lemon wedge- all the lobster, none of the work!
Naked Lobster- Cool and light, chilled lobster and a lemon wedge, perfect on a hot summer day!
More about The Shack at One Pacific
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jetty Bar & Grill

832 West Beech Street, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$19.00
New England Style Lobster Roll on a Brioche Bun. Served with Fries
More about Jetty Bar & Grill

