Go
Toast

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold!
Hang Loose, Eat Longboards.

SANDWICHES

1800 Genessee • $

Avg 4.4 (44 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Chicken Wrap$6.59
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
Spring Roll with Thai Peanut sauce$2.15
Spring Roll made with thin rice noodles, chicken, carrots, lettuce, cilantro and chives. Served with house made Thai Peanut sauce
619$12.49
Steak, shrimp, bacon, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, olives, hard boiled egg, rice and chipotle ranch, on two chipotle tortillas
A-Bomb$6.79
Turkey, bacon, mozzarella, pico de gallo, hard boiled egg, lettuce and ranch, on a spinach tortilla
Hummus with Pita$1.99
Side of Hummus served with a Grilled Pita Bread
Cabo Beef Wrap$8.19
Steak, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a spinach tortilla
Maui Onion Chips$1.99
Kettle Style Sweet Maui Onion Chips
Cabo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Caesar$5.99
Chicken, mozzarella, pico de gallo, olives, lettuce, and parmesan sauce, on a spinach tortilla
Hot Thai Noodles$8.69
Rice noodles, vegetables, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, fried onion, cilantro and chives. Served with chicken, thai peanut sauce and crushed peanuts.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1800 Genessee

Kansas City MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KC Hopps

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Campground

No reviews yet

The Campground is a cozy cocktail bar & restaurant located in the Stockyards District of KCMO.
Carry Out food & beverages now available on Thursday-Saturday 5-7:30PM! Pre-order cheese & charcuterie trays!
Always In Good Company

9th & State

No reviews yet

Hangout with history

Slap's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston