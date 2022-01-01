Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold!
Hang Loose, Eat Longboards.
SANDWICHES
1800 Genessee • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1800 Genessee
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
KC Hopps
Come in and enjoy!!
The Campground
The Campground is a cozy cocktail bar & restaurant located in the Stockyards District of KCMO.
Carry Out food & beverages now available on Thursday-Saturday 5-7:30PM! Pre-order cheese & charcuterie trays!
Always In Good Company
9th & State
Hangout with history
Slap's BBQ
Come in and enjoy