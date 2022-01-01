Go
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant

Serving our community for 40 years! doing our best to continue to serve our loyal customers through these tough times!

135 Sunrise Avenue

Popular Items

TG ENCHILADA GRANDE$17.50
Giant Enchilada, filled with choice of 2 meats, cheese, rice and beans, smothered in house made red sauce, and topped with sour cream, fresh house made guacamole, and onions
BURRITO GRANDE$16.50
Giant Burrito, filled with your choice up to 2 meats, cheese rice and beans, and topped with sour cream, and house made guacamole.
16 OZ SALSA$5.00
2 PACK ALA CARTE SOFT GRILLED TACOS$10.50
Your choice, grilled corn or flour tortilla, filled with choice meat, cheese and lettuce.
CHIMICHANGA (ALA CARTE)$11.50
Deep fried burrito, filled with cheese and your choice of meat, served with house red sauce, sour cream, and house made guacamole and topped with onions. (Served ala carte)
FULL BAG CHIPS$5.00
2 PACK ALA CARTE CRUNCHY TACOS$9.50
2 House made crunchy tacos filled with your choice of meat, lettuce and cheese.
TG TOSTADA$10.50
Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and topped with house made guacamole.
INDIVIDUAL CHIPS$1.50
SMALL RICE & BEAN COMBO$5.00
Location

Roseville CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
