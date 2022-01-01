Roseville Mexican restaurants you'll love

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery image

 

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery

1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville

Spicy Shrimp Taco$6.00
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, serrano, lime and cilantro on a bed of grilled cheese.
Al Pastor Taco$6.00
Slowly roasted Pork Shoulder, marinated in our traditional Al Pastor adobo, roasted Pineapple, Salsa Verde, Diced White Onion. Micro Cilantro on top, lime on the side.
Combination Taco$6.50
Shrimp Mazatlán-Style, Rajas con Queso, Chicharrón, Micro Cilantro and Toasted Sesame Seed/Chile Oil, Peanut Chipotle Aioli, on a bed of Grilled Oaxaca Cheese. Micro Cilantro on top. (PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
Banner pic

 

Chef's Dinner

1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville

Blackberry Margarita (21+ ID Required)$20.00
Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or if there is no trunk, container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle not normally occupied by driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225). Further such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.
Black Beans (Serves 3-4 people)$10.00
Our signature black beans. Serves 3 - 4 people.
Tamales (Serves 3-4 people)$24.00
Your choice of Pork Chile Verde, Braised Chicken, or Veggie Tamales. 6 per order.
Zócalo image

 

Zócalo

1182 Roseville Pkwy Ste 110, Roseville

2 for $25 Taco Tuesday$25.00
Tacos for 2 with your choice of protein, Pico de Gallo, Morita Salsa, Limes and our blended corn/flour House Tortillas. Includes margaritas for 2! (21+ ID required).
Enchiladas$14.50
Mix & Match up to 3 sauce options, garnished with Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese & Cilantro.
*Mole Sauce Contains Peanuts*
CHIPS & SALSA$3.00
Tortilla Chips with Salsa Mesa and Black Bean Dip.
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant

135 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville

TG TOSTADA$10.50
Deep fried corn tortilla, topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and topped with house made guacamole.
TG FAJITAS FOR ONE$19.50
Your choice of meat, with bell peppers and onions, comes with beans and rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, house made guacamole, and your choice flour or corn tortillas.
2 PACK ALA CARTE CRUNCHY TACOS$9.50
2 House made crunchy tacos filled with your choice of meat, lettuce and cheese.
