Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Roseville

Go
Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

1005 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.4 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.50
Selection may vary.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Item pic

 

STALLIONZ PIZZA

1200 CIRBY WAY SUITE H, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie Pizza$7.99
More about STALLIONZ PIZZA
Item pic

SALADS

Garden of Eat'n

1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (5212 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Carmel Cookie$3.00
All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.
Sugar Cookie$3.00
HOMESTYLE OLD FASHIONED SUGAR COOKIE
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added
crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crispededged wonder.
More about Garden of Eat'n
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Stone

933 Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 130, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
More about Pizza Stone
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacks Urban Eats

8620 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.6 (5868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.50
Selection may vary.
More about Jacks Urban Eats
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville

781 pleasant grove blvd, roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies
More about Sourdough Bread Company - Roseville

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville

Steak Bowls

Tamales

Honey Chicken

Pork Belly

Greek Salad

Chocolate Cake

Curry

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Roseville to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston