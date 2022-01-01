Cookies in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve cookies
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacks Urban Eats
1005 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Fresh Baked Cookie
|$2.50
Selection may vary.
SALADS
Garden of Eat'n
1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Salted Carmel Cookie
|$3.00
All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.
|Sugar Cookie
|$3.00
HOMESTYLE OLD FASHIONED SUGAR COOKIE
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added
crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crispededged wonder.
Pizza Stone
933 Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite 130, Roseville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
