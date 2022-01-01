Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve fajitas

Garden of Eat'n image

SALADS

Garden of Eat'n

1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (5212 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajita Sandwich$13.50
freshly cut gem lettuce, mixed bell pepper, organic corn, red onion, colby jack cheese, steak, home-made ranch.
Steak Fajita Wrap$13.00
chopped romaine hearts, mixed bell pepper, organic corn, red onion, colby jack cheese, steak, home-made ranch.
More about Garden of Eat'n
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant

135 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TG FAJITAS FOR TWO$26.50
Your choice of either double, or 2 different meats, with bell peppers and onions, comes with beans and rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, house made guacamole, and your choice flour or corn tortillas.
TG FAJITA SALAD$15.50
Mixed greens, topped with fajita style bell peppers and onions and choice of fajita meat, topped with cheese, and your choice dressing.
TG FAJITAS FOR ONE$19.50
Your choice of meat, with bell peppers and onions, comes with beans and rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, house made guacamole, and your choice flour or corn tortillas.
More about Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Timmy Ginger’s Sandwich Shop

7451 Foothills Blvd, Suite 190, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Porky Ginger Fajita$14.00
Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, House BBQ Chili Lime Sauce, House Onion & Bell Pepper Mix, Avocado
Ginger Chicken Fajita$13.00
Chicken, House Onion & Bell Pepper Mix, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Kickin Sauce
The Vegan Ginger Chicken Fajita$14.00
Vegan Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, House Onion & Bell Pepper Mix, Avocado, Kickin Sauce
More about Timmy Ginger’s Sandwich Shop

