Fajitas in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve fajitas
SALADS
Garden of Eat'n
1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Steak Fajita Sandwich
|$13.50
freshly cut gem lettuce, mixed bell pepper, organic corn, red onion, colby jack cheese, steak, home-made ranch.
|Steak Fajita Wrap
|$13.00
chopped romaine hearts, mixed bell pepper, organic corn, red onion, colby jack cheese, steak, home-made ranch.
Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant
135 Sunrise Avenue, Roseville
|TG FAJITAS FOR TWO
|$26.50
Your choice of either double, or 2 different meats, with bell peppers and onions, comes with beans and rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, house made guacamole, and your choice flour or corn tortillas.
|TG FAJITA SALAD
|$15.50
Mixed greens, topped with fajita style bell peppers and onions and choice of fajita meat, topped with cheese, and your choice dressing.
|TG FAJITAS FOR ONE
|$19.50
Your choice of meat, with bell peppers and onions, comes with beans and rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, house made guacamole, and your choice flour or corn tortillas.
Timmy Ginger’s Sandwich Shop
7451 Foothills Blvd, Suite 190, Roseville
|Porky Ginger Fajita
|$14.00
Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, House BBQ Chili Lime Sauce, House Onion & Bell Pepper Mix, Avocado
|Ginger Chicken Fajita
|$13.00
Chicken, House Onion & Bell Pepper Mix, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Kickin Sauce
|The Vegan Ginger Chicken Fajita
|$14.00
Vegan Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, House Onion & Bell Pepper Mix, Avocado, Kickin Sauce