Pork belly in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve pork belly

Pork Belly Taco image

 

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery

1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Taco$6.00
Bacon Fest 2017 Special Taco.
Grilled Pork Belly Slab, on a bed of refried beans and grilled cheese, Peanut Chipotle Sauce, Micro Cilantro.
(PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
Burrito Pork Belly$16.00
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, pork belly, cumin honey glazed pork belly, *peanut chipotle sauce, avocado slices.
*(Nut allergen warning)
More about Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • NOODLES

My Thai Kitchen

1465 Eureka Rd, St-140, Roseville

Avg 4.6 (20975 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Pork Belly$16.99
Our crispy pork belly is homemade here at
MTK daily. Comes with crunchy broccolini
in house sauce. Your choice of rice
Crispy Pork Belly (L)$12.99
Our crispy pork belly is homemade here at
MTK daily. Comes with crunchy broccolini
in house sauce. Your choice of rice
More about My Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SALADS

Garden of Eat'n

1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (5212 reviews)
Takeout
Korean BBQ Pork Belly & Shoulder Rice Bowl$16.00
Diced, hickory-smoked pork belly, slow-cooked pork shoulder in Achiote sauce, Garden’s organic Asian coleslaw mix (napa & red cabbage, bok choy, daikon radish, carrots), white basmati rice, topped with seasoned cucumber, fresh cilantro, and smothered in sriracha ranch & Korean bbq sauce.
More about Garden of Eat'n
Item pic

 

Q1227 Restaurant

1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Pork belly$16.00
More about Q1227 Restaurant

