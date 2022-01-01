Pork belly in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve pork belly
Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery
1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville
|Pork Belly Taco
|$6.00
Bacon Fest 2017 Special Taco.
Grilled Pork Belly Slab, on a bed of refried beans and grilled cheese, Peanut Chipotle Sauce, Micro Cilantro.
(PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
|Burrito Pork Belly
|$16.00
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, pork belly, cumin honey glazed pork belly, *peanut chipotle sauce, avocado slices.
*(Nut allergen warning)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • NOODLES
My Thai Kitchen
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140, Roseville
|Crispy Pork Belly
|$16.99
Our crispy pork belly is homemade here at
MTK daily. Comes with crunchy broccolini
in house sauce. Your choice of rice
|Crispy Pork Belly (L)
|$12.99
Our crispy pork belly is homemade here at
MTK daily. Comes with crunchy broccolini
in house sauce. Your choice of rice
SALADS
Garden of Eat'n
1228 Galleria Blvd, Roseville
|Korean BBQ Pork Belly & Shoulder Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Diced, hickory-smoked pork belly, slow-cooked pork shoulder in Achiote sauce, Garden’s organic Asian coleslaw mix (napa & red cabbage, bok choy, daikon radish, carrots), white basmati rice, topped with seasoned cucumber, fresh cilantro, and smothered in sriracha ranch & Korean bbq sauce.