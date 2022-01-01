Gyoza in Roseville
Roseville restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
10271 Fairway Dr #120, Roseville
|Gyoza (6pcs)
|$7.00
Pan-Fried Pork Dumpling
More about Raku Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Raku Sushi
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7, Roseville
|RED DRAGON
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped w/ tuna, avocado and spicy mayo
|49ERS
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped w/ salmon and thinly sliced lemon
|HONEY WALNUT
|$12.00
Shrimp tempura, honey glazed walnut topped w/ avocado and special honey sauce