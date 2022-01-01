Gyoza in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve gyoza

Gyoza (6pcs) image

 

Fukumi Ramen - Roseville

10271 Fairway Dr #120, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyoza (6pcs)$7.00
Pan-Fried Pork Dumpling
More about Fukumi Ramen - Roseville
Raku Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Raku Sushi

6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7, Roseville

Avg 4.4 (5766 reviews)
Takeout
RED DRAGON$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped w/ tuna, avocado and spicy mayo
49ERS$12.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped w/ salmon and thinly sliced lemon
HONEY WALNUT$12.00
Shrimp tempura, honey glazed walnut topped w/ avocado and special honey sauce
More about Raku Sushi

