Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Roseville

Go
Roseville restaurants
Toast

Roseville restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

 

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery

1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Octopus$18.00
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, parboiled octopus, then sautéed with onions, lime, serrano pepper and cilantro. *Peanut chipotle sauce, scallions, avocado slices.
*(Nut Allergen Warning)
Octopus Taco$7.50
Grilled Octopus, sautéed with serrano chiles, onion, cilantro and lime, Peanut Chipotle sauce, Micro Cilantro.
(PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)
More about Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery
Item pic

 

Q1227 Restaurant

1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Octopus Salad$22.00
More about Q1227 Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseville

Blt Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Clam Chowder

Quinoa Salad

Miso Soup

Fish And Chips

Cobb Salad

Gyoza

Map

More near Roseville to explore

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Citrus Heights

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Fair Oaks

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Carmichael

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Antelope

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Orangevale

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston