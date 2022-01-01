Octopus in Roseville
Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery
1805 Cirby Way Suite 12, Roseville
|Burrito Octopus
|$18.00
10" flour tortilla, grilled Oaxaca cheese, refried beans, parboiled octopus, then sautéed with onions, lime, serrano pepper and cilantro. *Peanut chipotle sauce, scallions, avocado slices.
*(Nut Allergen Warning)
|Octopus Taco
|$7.50
Grilled Octopus, sautéed with serrano chiles, onion, cilantro and lime, Peanut Chipotle sauce, Micro Cilantro.
(PEANUT ALLERGEN WARNING)