Scallops in Roseville

Roseville restaurants
Roseville restaurants that serve scallops

Raku Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Raku Sushi

6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7, Roseville

Avg 4.4 (5766 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY SCALLOP (6pcs)$12.00
Spicy crab meat, seasonal fruit/veggie topped w/ spicy scallop and black tobiko
More about Raku Sushi
Item pic

 

Q1227 Restaurant

1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallop$38.00
More about Q1227 Restaurant

