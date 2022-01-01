Chicken sandwiches in Roseville
Fahrenheit 250 BBQ
390 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville
|3 CORNBREAD MUFFINS
|$7.50
Served with wild honey butter
|2 MEAT PLATE
|$30.00
Your choice of two meats. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides
|SMOKED CHICKEN PLATE
|$21.50
Half of a chicken brined and rubbed then slow smoked, and mopped in our secret sauce. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.
The Monk's Cellar
240 Vernon St, Roseville
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
FRESH PACIFIC COD FRIED LIGHT & CRISPY IN A BATTER MADE W/ MONK'S CROOKED BRIDGE ENGLISH PALE ALE. SERVED W/ DUCK FAT FRIES (or SALAD), HOUSE-MADE COLESLAW & TARTAR SAUCE.
|Monk's Burger
|$15.00
CUSTOM BLEND, FRESH GROUND BEEF PATTY, GRUYERE CHEESE, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI
& RUSSIAN DRESSING SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN.
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
LOCAL MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, THICK-CUT BACON, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISHES, GRAPE TOMATOES, SOFT BOILED EGG & BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES W/ YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.
University of Beer
1516 Euerka Road, Roseville
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Nashville-style fried chicken, spicy pickles, coleslaw and Tabasco Aioli, on a ciabatta bun.
|Cali Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled chicken, Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ranch dressing, ciabatta bun