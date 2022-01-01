Chicken sandwiches in Roseville

Fahrenheit 250 BBQ image

BBQ

Fahrenheit 250 BBQ

390 N Sunrise Ave, Roseville

Avg 4 (2159 reviews)
Takeout
3 CORNBREAD MUFFINS$7.50
Served with wild honey butter
2 MEAT PLATE$30.00
Your choice of two meats. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides
SMOKED CHICKEN PLATE$21.50
Half of a chicken brined and rubbed then slow smoked, and mopped in our secret sauce. served with white bread, house made pickles, onions and your choice of two sides.
More about Fahrenheit 250 BBQ
The Monk's Cellar image

FRENCH FRIES

The Monk's Cellar

240 Vernon St, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.00
FRESH PACIFIC COD FRIED LIGHT & CRISPY IN A BATTER MADE W/ MONK'S CROOKED BRIDGE ENGLISH PALE ALE. SERVED W/ DUCK FAT FRIES (or SALAD), HOUSE-MADE COLESLAW & TARTAR SAUCE.
Monk's Burger$15.00
CUSTOM BLEND, FRESH GROUND BEEF PATTY, GRUYERE CHEESE, ARUGULA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI
& RUSSIAN DRESSING SERVED ON A BRIOCHE BUN.
Cobb Salad$15.00
LOCAL MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, THICK-CUT BACON, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISHES, GRAPE TOMATOES, SOFT BOILED EGG & BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES W/ YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.
More about The Monk's Cellar
University of Beer image

 

University of Beer

1516 Euerka Road, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Nashville-style fried chicken, spicy pickles, coleslaw and Tabasco Aioli, on a ciabatta bun.
Cali Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled chicken, Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ranch dressing, ciabatta bun
More about University of Beer

