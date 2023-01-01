Brisket in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve brisket
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Brisket Blaze Burrito
|$17.95
Beef Brisket smoked over hardwood logs and applewood/hickory chips, glazed in a Mexican adobo sauce, sweet slaw, home-made rice, black beans, & zesty avocado cilantro crema, all 3 sauces on top
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|Blazing Blue Brisket Sandwich
|$16.95
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.95
Hickory smoked chopped brisket on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Includes choice of fries, slaw, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice.
Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
|Blue Cheese Brisket Burger
|$16.95
A house favorite. 1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty topped with smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Includes choice of side and lettuce, tomato, pickle.