Brisket in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve brisket

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Blaze Burrito$17.95
Beef Brisket smoked over hardwood logs and applewood/hickory chips, glazed in a Mexican adobo sauce, sweet slaw, home-made rice, black beans, & zesty avocado cilantro crema, all 3 sauces on top
Brisket Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blazing Blue Brisket Sandwich$16.95
Brisket Sandwich$15.95
Hickory smoked chopped brisket on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Includes choice of fries, slaw, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice.
Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Blue Cheese Brisket Burger$16.95
A house favorite. 1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty topped with smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Includes choice of side and lettuce, tomato, pickle.
