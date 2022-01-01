Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve tamales

Item pic

 

Casa Real Mexican Grill

243 E 29th St, Loveland

Avg 4.4 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamale$4.50
Pork filled tamale smothered in our signature red (mild) chili and cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.
#7 Enchilada & Tamale$14.99
Enchilada filled with cheese, ground Beef, shredded Beef, or shredded chicken. One tamale filled with pork served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Cactus Grille image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Cactus Grille

119 E 4th St, Loveland

Avg 3.2 (187 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamales$13.95
Two fresh tamales of your choice: green chili and cheese tamales or chicken and red chili tamales with your choice of chili. Served with melted cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
More about Cactus Grille
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

Riki's Mexican Grill

1473 E Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland

Avg 3 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
DOZEN OF FROZEN PORK TAMALES$16.00
More about Riki's Mexican Grill

