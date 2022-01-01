Tamales in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve tamales
More about Casa Real Mexican Grill
Casa Real Mexican Grill
243 E 29th St, Loveland
|Tamale
|$4.50
Pork filled tamale smothered in our signature red (mild) chili and cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.
|#7 Enchilada & Tamale
|$14.99
Enchilada filled with cheese, ground Beef, shredded Beef, or shredded chicken. One tamale filled with pork served with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream on the side.
More about Cactus Grille
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Cactus Grille
119 E 4th St, Loveland
|Tamales
|$13.95
Two fresh tamales of your choice: green chili and cheese tamales or chicken and red chili tamales with your choice of chili. Served with melted cheese. Served with rice and your choice of beans.