Reuben in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve reuben
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
A.K.A. Kitchen
414 E 6th St., Loveland
|Chili-Pickle Reuben
|$12.00
House-smoked corned beef, house-made pickles, pepper jack cheese, dill pickle mustard on Hatch green chili sliced bread. Served with your choice of side.
GF Option
Taste of Philly
1139 Eagle Drive, Loveland
|Reuben
|$11.99
The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
Henry's Pub
234 E 4th St, Loveland
|Reuben
|$13.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and melted Swiss cheese piled high between 2 slices of grilled marbled rye bread.
