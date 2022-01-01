Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Loveland

Loveland restaurants
Loveland restaurants that serve reuben

A.K.A. Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

A.K.A. Kitchen

414 E 6th St., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Chili-Pickle Reuben$12.00
House-smoked corned beef, house-made pickles, pepper jack cheese, dill pickle mustard on Hatch green chili sliced bread. Served with your choice of side.
GF Option
More about A.K.A. Kitchen
Item pic

 

Taste of Philly

1139 Eagle Drive, Loveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$11.99
The best in town. Corned beef, thousand island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
More about Taste of Philly
Item pic

 

Henry's Pub

234 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$13.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and melted Swiss cheese piled high between 2 slices of grilled marbled rye bread.
Reuben$13.00
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and melted Swiss cheese piled high between 2 slices of grilled marbled rye bread.
More about Henry's Pub
Daddy O's Green Onion image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Daddy O's Green Onion

2277 W. Eisenhower Rd, Loveland

Avg 4 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Reuben
Reg Turkey Reuben$8.30
Reg Pastrami Reuben$8.85
More about Daddy O's Green Onion

