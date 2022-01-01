Salmon in Loveland
Loveland restaurants that serve salmon
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
A.K.A. Kitchen
414 E 6th St., Loveland
|Artichoke Dip Salmon
|$19.00
Seared and Roasted salmon filet wmeared with a homemade artichoke dip, rested on a bed of roasted potatoes, topped with fresh tomatoes and herbs.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
1440 Diana Dr., Loveland
|Salmon
|$21.95
Grilled, Blackened or Honey BBQ - 6oz Wild Caught Alaskan Coho Salmon filet served over a bed of rice and served with steamed vegetables. Includes hollandaise upon request
Henry's Pub
234 E 4th St, Loveland
|Gluten Free Blackened Salmon Linguine
|$21.00
Salmon rubbed with Cajun seasoning and pan-seared with garlic and scallions, finished with roasted heirloom tomato and fresh basil, tossed in spicy cream sauce, served over gluten free fettuccine.
|Grilled Salmon
|$20.00
An eight-ounce salmon fillet with everything seasoning, grilled medium-rare, finished with candied lemon-thyme butter.
|Blackened King Salmon Sliders
|$15.00
Blackened wild Alaskan King Salmon topped with blue crab mayonnaise and spring greens, served on a toasted brioche bun.