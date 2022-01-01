Salmon in Loveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

A.K.A. Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

A.K.A. Kitchen

414 E 6th St., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Artichoke Dip Salmon$19.00
Seared and Roasted salmon filet wmeared with a homemade artichoke dip, rested on a bed of roasted potatoes, topped with fresh tomatoes and herbs.
More about A.K.A. Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland

Avg 4.5 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$21.95
Grilled, Blackened or Honey BBQ - 6oz Wild Caught Alaskan Coho Salmon filet served over a bed of rice and served with steamed vegetables. Includes hollandaise upon request
More about Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Henry's Pub

234 E 4th St, Loveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Blackened Salmon Linguine$21.00
Salmon rubbed with Cajun seasoning and pan-seared with garlic and scallions, finished with roasted heirloom tomato and fresh basil, tossed in spicy cream sauce, served over gluten free fettuccine.
Grilled Salmon$20.00
An eight-ounce salmon fillet with everything seasoning, grilled medium-rare, finished with candied lemon-thyme butter.
Blackened King Salmon Sliders$15.00
Blackened wild Alaskan King Salmon topped with blue crab mayonnaise and spring greens, served on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Henry's Pub

