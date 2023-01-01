Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Loveland
/
Loveland
/
Cannolis
Loveland restaurants that serve cannolis
Taste of Philly
1139 Eagle Drive, Loveland
No reviews yet
(2x) Cannolis
$5.49
More about Taste of Philly
Arte Pizzeria
1467 W Eisenhower Blvd, Loveland
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$7.99
Two crispy pastry shells rolled up with chocolate chips and sweet ricotta filling.
Chocolate Dipped Cannoli
$8.99
1 Regular 1 Chocolate Cannoli
$8.49
More about Arte Pizzeria
