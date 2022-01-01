Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Lynchburg

Go
Lynchburg restaurants
Toast

Lynchburg restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club image

 

Bacon Street Bagels

306 Rivermont Avenue, Lynchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chipotle Turkey Club$7.50
Thinly Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Romaine Lettuce, Sliced Tomato
More about Bacon Street Bagels
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

County Smoak

7423 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg

Avg 5 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY SANDWICH$9.00
Sliced Turkey Breast, Mustard Coleslaw, Duke's Mayonnaise, Liquid Gold Sauce
More about County Smoak
Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ

4925 Boonsboro Rd, Lynchburg

Avg 4.7 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$10.99
Served with pickles, onions and slaw on the side.
More about Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynchburg

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Milkshakes

Chicken Tenders

Reuben

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Lynchburg to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston