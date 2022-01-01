Madcap Coffee

Go
Due to current circumstances we are only accepting online orders for pick-up. Please enter the door one guest at a time. Your name will be on the receipt and attached to your order. Thank you so much for your business! We'll text you when your order is ready!!

1041 Fulton St E • $$

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)

Popular Items

Waffle (V)$4.00
Handheld liege style waffle with pearl sugar baked in. Available with a seasonal compote (V) from Cellar Door Preserves.
Latte$5.00
10oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
Mocha$5.75
A latte with dark chocolate ganache
Cappuccino$4.50
A 6oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
Granola (V)$3.50
A lightly sweetened granola with oats, almonds, pepitas, dried cherries, and warming spices. Great by itself or with a milk of your choice!
(Contains nuts. Made with gluten free oats, but not in a gluten free facility.)
Miel$5.75
A latte with honey and cinnamon
Cortado$4.25
A 4oz drink with a double house espresso and steamed whole milk
Espresso$3.25
A double shot of Eureka espresso
Vanilla Latte$5.75
A latte with house made vanilla syrup
Bolt$4.00
HOUSE BLEND
Tasting notes: Cacao nibs, brown sugar, dates, balanced
1041 Fulton St E

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
