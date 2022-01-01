Go
Magpies Softserve

Magpies is a chef driven soft serve dessert shop. We make all of our dairy and vegan Softserve, Softserve Pies and Toppings in house and change flavors weekly.

5049 York Blvd.

Popular Items

Slice of Original Softserve Fried Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$8.95
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
Slice of Apple Pie Softserve Pie (Vegan)$8.95
Apple Pie Softserve, graham cracker crust, butterscotch cinnamon o's, whipped topping and brown sugar crumble
Whole Original Fried Softserve Pie (Vegan, Nuts)$44.95
Corn Almond Softserve layered with vegan fudge, honeycomb, topped with non-dairy whipped cream and fried candied cornflake
Jr. Softserve (7 ounces)$5.75
Slice of Mint and Chip Softserve Pie (Vegan)$8.95
Mint & Chip Softserve, chocolate crust, fudge, vanilla bean whipped topping, devil's food cake, chocolate hardshell and cookie crumbs
Regular (9 ounces)$6.25
Mini Softserve (5 ounces)$5.25
Slice of Pineapple Upside Down Softserve Pie (Vegan)$8.95
Brown Sugar Softserve layered with caramel, pineapple cherry pound cake, pineapple marmalade and cherry whipped cream in a graham crust
Slice of Strawberry Shortcake Softserve Pie (Vegan)$8.95
Roasted Strawberry Softserve, graham cracker crust, strawberry compote, vanilla pound cake, whipped topping and shortbread crumble
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:59 pm
