Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

378 hillsdale dr

Vegetable Khorma$13.00
Vegetables cooked in cream, cashew, and almond sauce and garnished with cashews and cream
Garlic Naan$4.50
White wheat bread covered with chopped Garlic
Mango Lassi$4.00
Cheese Naan$4.50
Stuffed with cheddar cheese
Naan$3.00
White wheat bread baked in the tandoor oven
Butter Chicken$17.90
Marinated and Grilled in a Clay Oven, cooked in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.90
Marinated and Grilled in a Clay Oven, Cooked in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
Punjabi Naan$4.50
Stuffed with cheese, tomato, onion and jalapenos
Vegetable Samosa$5.00
Mildly spiced crisp pastries stuffed with Potatoes and Green Peas
Palak Paneer$14.00
Fresh homemade cheese cooked with spinach in a light cream sauce
charlottesville VA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Champion Grill

Come in and enjoy!

matchbox

We’re known for wood-fired pizzas, mini burgers, fresh salads and chef-inspired entrées, like pan-seared sea bass and oven-roasted filet mignon. It’s American bistro fare, crafted from high quality ingredients with a chef at the helm in every kitchen.

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

TAKE OUT & DELIVERY ONLY until further notice.

Traditional Thai Cuisine, noodles, pho, and more... We accept all major credit cards and cash.

The Brick Oven

Stop by our cozy neighborhood restaurant and pizzeria, make friends and enjoy fresh, wholesome food cooked with love.
DELIVERY COMING SOON!

