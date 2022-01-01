Bison burgers in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve bison burgers
More about Dish Bistro
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Dish Bistro
588 Old Mammoth Road Unit 4, Mammoth Lakes
|Bison Burger
|$18.00
More about Burgers Restaurant
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers Restaurant
6118 Minaret Road, Mammoth Lakes
|O Bison Burger
|$20.99
1/3 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
|O Bison Burger Steak
|$25.99
All-natural American Bison from Durham Ranch, WY | grilled onions | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
|O Mammoth Bison Burger
|$23.99
1/2 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing