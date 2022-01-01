Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bison burgers in Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve bison burgers

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Dish Bistro

588 Old Mammoth Road Unit 4, Mammoth Lakes

Avg 5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bison Burger$18.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers Restaurant

6118 Minaret Road, Mammoth Lakes

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
Takeout
O Bison Burger$20.99
1/3 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
O Bison Burger Steak$25.99
All-natural American Bison from Durham Ranch, WY | grilled onions | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
O Mammoth Bison Burger$23.99
1/2 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
