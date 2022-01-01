Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Mammoth Lakes

Go
Mammoth Lakes restaurants
Toast

Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve fish tacos

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

 

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
(1) Fish Taco$4.49
(3) Fish Tacos$12.99
3 Beer battered fish tacos, cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, cheese, corn tortillas, lemon & fish sauce
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Salsa's Taqueria image

 

Salsa's Taqueria

588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$5.59
Beer battered deep fried cod fish on a corn tortilla with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce.
#4 - 2 Fish Tacos$13.99
Beer battered deep fried cod fish with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce. Includes a side of rice and beans and a small fountain drink.
More about Salsa's Taqueria

Map

