Fish tacos in Mammoth Lakes

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes
|(1) Fish Taco
|$4.49
|(3) Fish Tacos
|$12.99
3 Beer battered fish tacos, cabbage, cilantro, pico de gallo, cheese, corn tortillas, lemon & fish sauce
Salsa's Taqueria
588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes
|Fish Taco
|$5.59
Beer battered deep fried cod fish on a corn tortilla with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce.
|#4 - 2 Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Beer battered deep fried cod fish with cabbage, red onion and our chipotle cream sauce. Includes a side of rice and beans and a small fountain drink.