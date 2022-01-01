Burritos in Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve burritos

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

 

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Breakfast Burrito$9.49
Cage free eggs, bacon, potato's, cheddar/jack cheese
Healthy Choice Breakfast Burrito$9.49
Egg whites, turkey sausage, organic spinach, feta cheese, whole wheat tortilla
Classic Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Cage free eggs, bacon, cheddar/jack cheese
Salsa's Taqueria image

 

Salsa's Taqueria

588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes

Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Eggs, beans, salsa, cheese, tater tots, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes small cup of coffee.
American Style Burrito$13.50
Choice of meat, cheese, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, tomato, guacamole, lettuce and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Regular Burrito$12.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla.
