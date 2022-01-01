Burritos in Mammoth Lakes
Mammoth Lakes restaurants that serve burritos
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
6201 Minaret Rd #105, Mammoth Lakes
|Mammoth Breakfast Burrito
|$9.49
Cage free eggs, bacon, potato's, cheddar/jack cheese
|Healthy Choice Breakfast Burrito
|$9.49
Egg whites, turkey sausage, organic spinach, feta cheese, whole wheat tortilla
|Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Cage free eggs, bacon, cheddar/jack cheese
Salsa's Taqueria
588 Old Mammoth Rd #1, Mammoth Lakes
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
Eggs, beans, salsa, cheese, tater tots, and choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes small cup of coffee.
|American Style Burrito
|$13.50
Choice of meat, cheese, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, tomato, guacamole, lettuce and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Regular Burrito
|$12.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla.