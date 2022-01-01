Go
Toast

Mandu - K St

Welcome to Mandu! We are a family owned and operated restaurant in Washington, DC, specializing in home-style Korean cuisine.

453 K Street, NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mandu$10.00
Steamed or fried 6 dumplings with choice of protein.
Bibim Bap$18.00
Rice bowl with assorted veggies, beef and sunny-side up egg. Served with gochujang, a spicy chili, and bean paste.
Side of White Rice$3.00
Chap Chae$18.00
Stir-fried sweet potato noodles with pulled brisket and assorted veggies
Korean Fried Chicken$11.00
Twice-fried chicken in a sweet and spicy soy glaze. Mix of drums and flats (5pcs).
Sauce will come on the side.
See full menu

Location

453 K Street, NW

Washington DC

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FLIGHT WINE BAR

No reviews yet

Restaurant and wine bar offering seasonal American fare. The restaurant has an extensive wines by the glass program, offers wine flights as well as a 700+ bottle list.

Jaleo DC

No reviews yet

Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.

Stellina Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tonari

No reviews yet

Actual closing times are 15 minutes BEFORE the listed time on the website.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston