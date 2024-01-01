Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Mankato

Mankato restaurants
Mankato restaurants that serve turkey clubs

ATOM Hospitality Group - Tav on the Ave

1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Turkey Club Rollup$15.00
More about ATOM Hospitality Group - Tav on the Ave
Pub 500 image

FRENCH FRIES

Pub 500

500 S Front St, Mankato

Avg 4 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Sandwich$13.99
Original slow-roasted, hand pulled turkey.
More about Pub 500

