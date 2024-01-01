Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey clubs in
Mankato
/
Mankato
/
Turkey Clubs
Mankato restaurants that serve turkey clubs
ATOM Hospitality Group - Tav on the Ave
1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato
No reviews yet
Turkey Club Rollup
$15.00
More about ATOM Hospitality Group - Tav on the Ave
FRENCH FRIES
Pub 500
500 S Front St, Mankato
Avg 4
(193 reviews)
Turkey Sandwich
$13.99
Original slow-roasted, hand pulled turkey.
More about Pub 500
Browse other tasty dishes in Mankato
