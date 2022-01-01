Collard greens in Marietta
Marietta restaurants that serve collard greens
Righteous 'Que
1050 East Piedmont Road, Marietta
|Collard Greens
|$3.00
Grandma's Sunday Greens
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Infusion Crab ATL
2044 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta
|Collards Greens (Turkey only No Pork) 12 OZ
|$4.75
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Marietta Local
148 Roswell St, Marietta
|Collard Greens
|$4.00
|Collard Greens
|$3.12