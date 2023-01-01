Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili dogs in
Marion
/
Marion
/
Chili Dogs
Marion restaurants that serve chili dogs
Barker's Ice Cream & More
2100 7TH AVE, Marion
No reviews yet
1/4lb Chili Dog
$5.95
1/4lb Grilled hot dog topped with our homemade chili. Try with cheese and onions!
More about Barker's Ice Cream & More
West End Diner
809 6th Avenue, Marion
Avg 4.7
(123 reviews)
Chili Dogs
$8.25
More about West End Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Marion
Pancakes
Cheesecake
Tacos
Pies
Blueberry Pancakes
Waffles
Mac And Cheese
Wontons
More near Marion to explore
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Dubuque
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Coralville
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
North Liberty
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Dubuque
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(1 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(109 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(463 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(364 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston