Eggplant parm in Marlton

Marlton restaurants
Marlton restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Allora by Da Soli image

 

Allora by Da Soli

892 NJ-73, Marlton

Avg 4.7 (980 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$19.00
Item pic

 

NeNe's Market

42 E Main St, Marlton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant/ Pasta Parm$11.00
San Marzano tomato sauce baked with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of spaghetti
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$8.00
By far the "BEST" eggplant you will ever have served with San Marzano tomato sauce and cheese
