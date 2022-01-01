Marshalltown restaurants you'll love
Marshalltown's top cuisines
Must-try Marshalltown restaurants
More about Big Acai Bowls
Big Acai Bowls
1911 S. 4th Avenue, Marshalltown
|Popular items
|Acai POWER
|$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
|Blue Majik CLASSIC
|$7.00
The Classic is the small size bowl on our menu. The Classic is served in a 16-oz bowl with a sorbet base and topped with banana, granola, and additional toppings of your choice.
|COCONUT POWER
|$8.00
Meet the 'Power' size. The Power is the medium size bowl in our lineup. It is served in a 20-oz. bowl with a sorbet base, granola, banana, and additional toppings of your choice.
More about Calvin Rockett Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Calvin Rockett Bar & Grill
2013 S Center St, Marshalltown
More about Opa Grill
Opa Grill
4 Boone st, Marshalltown
More about Smokin' G's BBQ Restaurant and Catering
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smokin' G's BBQ Restaurant and Catering
25 W Main St, Marshalltown