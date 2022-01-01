Go
Toast

Mattenga's Pizzeria- New Braunfels

Matt & Enga couldn't resist making a great pizza to bring people together to deepen relationships. A pizza from Mattenga's is like Arthur's round table: everyone gets to share a piece of the same pi, rather than their own value meal.

2180 State Highway 46, Ste 107

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Calzone (includes Mozz and Ricotta Cheese)$8.97
Our folded pizza dough, with Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese + up to 3 toppings of your choice. Add in a dipping cup of our in-house marinara, and parmesan cheese on top and just... mmm.
Buffalo Wings (Mild, Medium, Hot)$12.99
Our crispy wings tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium, and Hot tangy Buffalo sauce.
Party (20")$19.99
Serves up to 6 Guests
Pizza Rolls$5.99
4 Pockets of goodness filled
with Mozzarella Cheese and Pepperoni.
TEXAS RANCH (Jalapeno Cilantro Ranch)$0.75
Our Jalapeño ranch is PERFECT compliment to any pizza!
Mild kick from the Jalapeño, deep flavor of cilantro and creaminess of ranch! (2 oz cup)
Personal (10")$8.99
Serves 1 to 2 Guests
Family (16")$14.49
Serves up to 4 Guests
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.99
Our 10”Personal Dough topped with Fresh Garlic Paste Spread and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
Personal (10")$8.99
Serves 1 to 2 Guests
Pretzels and Beer Cheese Dip$5.99
Our warm, soft pretzels are the perfect dippers for our tangy, rich beer cheese sauce.
See full menu

Location

2180 State Highway 46, Ste 107

New Braunfels TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Hops New Braunfels

No reviews yet

Drink Local

Willy B's Burgers & Pizza New Braunfels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

On Site Done Right, LLC

No reviews yet

Dine-in quality to go!

Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston