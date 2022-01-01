Steak subs in Mc Veytown
Mc Veytown restaurants that serve steak subs
More about McVeytown Market
McVeytown Market
5 East John Street, Mc Veytown
|Large Pepper Steak Hoagie
|$11.50
Hoagie comes with 2 Pepper Steak Patties on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
|Small Pepper Steak Hoagie
|$9.00
Hoagie comes with 1 Pepper Steak Pattie on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
More about MCVEYTOWN OIP - 1 John St.
MCVEYTOWN OIP - 1 John St.
1 John Street, Mc Veytown
|Steak Special Sub
|$9.00
Steak, grilled onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & sauce
|Steak Regular Sub
|$9.00
Steam, grilled onion, mozzarella cheese & sauce
|New Steak Sub
|$8.00
Steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mozzarella cheese