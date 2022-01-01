Steak subs in Mc Veytown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

McVeytown Market

5 East John Street, Mc Veytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Pepper Steak Hoagie$11.50
Hoagie comes with 2 Pepper Steak Patties on a 12'' Hoagie Roll
Small Pepper Steak Hoagie$9.00
Hoagie comes with 1 Pepper Steak Pattie on a 6'' Hoagie Roll
More about McVeytown Market
Consumer pic

 

MCVEYTOWN OIP - 1 John St.

1 John Street, Mc Veytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Special Sub$9.00
Steak, grilled onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & sauce
Steak Regular Sub$9.00
Steam, grilled onion, mozzarella cheese & sauce
New Steak Sub$8.00
Steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mozzarella cheese
More about MCVEYTOWN OIP - 1 John St.

