Tuna rolls in Mcallen

Mcallen restaurants
Mcallen restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Kumori Sushi

4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flamed Tuna Rock Roll$12.99
Spicy kanikama, avocado, tempura crumbs, tobiko mayo, cilantro.
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.99
Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi

400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.99
Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.
Flamed Tuna Rock Roll$12.99
Spicy kanikama, avocado, tempura crumbs, tobiko mayo, cilantro.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki

1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.99
Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.
Flamed Tuna Rock Roll$12.99
Spicy kanikama, avocado, tempura crumbs, tobiko mayo, cilantro.
More about Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

MORI Japanese Grill

2200 S 10th St, McAllen

Avg 4.3 (59 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY TUNA ROLL$11.00
Tuna, scallion, spicy mayo, sesame seed
More about MORI Japanese Grill
Kumori Sushi

3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.99
Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.
Flamed Tuna Rock Roll$12.99
Spicy kanikama, avocado, tempura crumbs, tobiko mayo, cilantro.
More about Kumori Sushi
Kumori Sushi

8001 N 10th St, Mcallen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.99
Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.
Flamed Tuna Rock Roll$12.99
Spicy kanikama, avocado, tempura crumbs, tobiko mayo, cilantro.
More about Kumori Sushi

