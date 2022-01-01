Mechanicsburg burger restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Mechanicsburg

Appalachian Brewing Company image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Appalachian Brewing Company

6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4 (797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Handmade Tater Tots$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
Harrisburger Angus Beef$12.50
Rockfish Tacos$13.00
More about Appalachian Brewing Company
JukeBox Diner image

 

JukeBox Diner

4890 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Pecan Salad$11.99
California Cheesesteak$9.99
Appetizer Soft Pretzel Sticks$7.99
More about JukeBox Diner
Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House

245 E Main St, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.5 (1352 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

