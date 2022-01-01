Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken curry in
Mechanicsburg
/
Mechanicsburg
/
Chicken Curry
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve chicken curry
Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg
No reviews yet
Curry Chicken Quinoa
$19.99
More about Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
DIM SUM
Bonbon Cafe
6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(656 reviews)
L10. Curry Chicken 中式咖喱鸡午餐
$7.25
L23. Red Curry Chicken 红咖喱鸡午餐
$8.25
More about Bonbon Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Mechanicsburg
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Egg Rolls
Curry
Salmon
Tacos
Quesadillas
Mac And Cheese
Nachos
More near Mechanicsburg to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(67 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(126 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(278 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston