Chicken curry in Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg restaurants
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve chicken curry

Hops & Barleys image

 

Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg

398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Quinoa$19.99
More about Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
Bonbon Cafe image

DIM SUM

Bonbon Cafe

6499 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L10. Curry Chicken 中式咖喱鸡午餐$7.25
L23. Red Curry Chicken 红咖喱鸡午餐$8.25
More about Bonbon Cafe

