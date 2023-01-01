Crab cakes in Mechanicsburg
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve crab cakes
Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G3 - Mechanicsburg
5002 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Our famous house made crab cake on a toasted brioche roll - served with French fries
Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$29.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes baked to perfection, served with mashed potatoes & corn. Served with old bay remoulade.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.99
Jumbo lump crab cake baked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato & old bay remoulade, served on a brioche roll. Served with fries.