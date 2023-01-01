Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg restaurants
Mechanicsburg restaurants that serve crab cakes

Main pic

 

Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G3 - Mechanicsburg

5002 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Our famous house made crab cake on a toasted brioche roll - served with French fries
More about Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G3 - Mechanicsburg
Hops & Barleys image

 

Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg

398 N York St #6260, Mechanicsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Dinner$29.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes baked to perfection, served with mashed potatoes & corn. Served with old bay remoulade.
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.99
Jumbo lump crab cake baked to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato & old bay remoulade, served on a brioche roll. Served with fries.
More about Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg

