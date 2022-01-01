Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Medina

Medina restaurants
Medina restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Item pic

 

ZAMBISTRO

408 Main Street, Medina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$14.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Gouda, Honey Mustard
More about ZAMBISTRO
Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe image

 

Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe

118 W Center St, Medina

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY BLT WRAP$11.99
With deli turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
More about Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe

