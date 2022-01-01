Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey wraps in
Medina
/
Medina
/
Turkey Wraps
Medina restaurants that serve turkey wraps
ZAMBISTRO
408 Main Street, Medina
No reviews yet
Turkey Club Wrap
$14.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Gouda, Honey Mustard
More about ZAMBISTRO
Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe
118 W Center St, Medina
No reviews yet
TURKEY BLT WRAP
$11.99
With deli turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.
More about Rudy's Soda Bar & Cafe
