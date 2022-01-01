Chicken salad in Mentor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

8870 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.3 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Mixed greens, lebanese salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Chicken Mishwi Salad$11.95
Gluten-Free. Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh over mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, calamata olives, scallions, and feta; choice of dressing
Chicken Salad Rolled$7.95
Contains Nuts. Grilled chicken salad, tomatoes, lightly fried almonds, and melted cheddar 7
Item pic

PIZZA

Tony Sacco's

7850 Mentor Ave, Mentor

Avg 4.5 (1238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine, Maytag Bleu cheese crumbles, Bacon, hard-boiled egg, Tomatoes
The Brew Kettle image

 

The Brew Kettle

7850 Mentor Ave Suite #200B, Mentor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$13.99
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Chicken Finger Salad$13.99
