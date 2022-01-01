Fajitas in Mesquite
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe
4000 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite
|Shrimp Fajita Dinner
|$22.39
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Shrimp & Beef Fajita Dinner
|$21.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
|Veggie Fajita Dinner
|$16.29
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
El Fenix
3904 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mesquite
|Fajita Steak Quesadilla
|$12.49
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Sizzling Steak Fajitas For Two
|$27.99
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
|Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$11.99
Cheese Enchiladas topped with Fajita Chicken & sour cream sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.