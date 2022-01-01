MEXcelente
Located in the sunny state of Arizona, MEXcelente is a restaurant that offers a taste of Mecixo for all food lovers where locals go to dine, and socialize. Our menu features disses assemble from freshest ingredients, sure to bring bold and inspiring flavor into your life. Join us today!
4241 W Thunderbird Suite B
Location
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
