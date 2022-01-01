Picanha in Miami Beach
Miami Beach restaurants that serve picanha
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
New Campo Argentino
6954 Collins ave, Miami Beach
|Picanha · Top Sirloin Steak
|$29.00
12oz Prime - Served with choice of side
New Campo Argentino Steakhouse
6954 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
|Picanha · Top Sirloin Steak
|$24.00
12oz Prime - Served with choice of side
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Norman's Tavern
6770 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
|Picanha Steak
|$24.00
FRENCH FRIES
Little Brazil Restaurant
6984 Collins Ave, miami beach
|Picanha (1)
|$38.00
char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet (3 slices), topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette.
|Picanha (2)
|$49.00
char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet (5 slices), topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette