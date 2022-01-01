Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Picanha in Miami Beach

Miami Beach restaurants
Miami Beach restaurants that serve picanha

Picanha · Top Sirloin Steak image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

New Campo Argentino

6954 Collins ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Picanha · Top Sirloin Steak$29.00
12oz Prime - Served with choice of side
More about New Campo Argentino
Picanha · Top Sirloin Steak image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

New Campo Argentino Steakhouse

6954 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Avg 4.2 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Picanha · Top Sirloin Steak$24.00
12oz Prime - Served with choice of side
More about New Campo Argentino Steakhouse
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Norman's Tavern

6770 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Avg 3.8 (994 reviews)
Takeout
Picanha Steak$24.00
More about Norman's Tavern
Picanha (1) image

FRENCH FRIES

Little Brazil Restaurant

6984 Collins Ave, miami beach

Avg 4.5 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Picanha (1)$38.00
char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet (3 slices), topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette.
Picanha (2)$49.00
char-grilled top sirloin steak cut on a sizzling skillet (5 slices), topped with roasted garlic. Served with rice, beans, farofa, and vinaigrette
More about Little Brazil Restaurant

