Greek salad in Little River

Little River restaurants
Little River restaurants that serve greek salad

PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$12.00
Arugula, Romaine lettuce, olives, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes feta cheese, Greek dressing
More about The Citadel
GRILL

Sherwoods Bistro - 8281 NE 2nd Ave

8281 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (1349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$18.00
More about Sherwoods Bistro - 8281 NE 2nd Ave

