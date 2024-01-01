Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Picanha in Shenandoah

Shenandoah restaurants
Shenandoah restaurants that serve picanha

Doggis Arepa Bar image

 

Doggis Arepa Bar - Coral Way

1246 Coral Way, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
AREPA PICANHA$10.99
More about Doggis Arepa Bar - Coral Way
Item pic

 

El Patio 305 - 2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145

2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bandeja paisa con picanha$22.95
The Picanha Burger$17.95
Brioche bun filled with 8 oz of fine slice of Picahna Prime, topped with cubes of yuca fried, fresh sprot and our delicious secret sauce "T"
Picanha Prime Luch special$18.95
More about El Patio 305 - 2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145

