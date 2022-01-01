Greek salad in Middletown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Middletown restaurants that serve greek salad
Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
830 Kohl Ave., Middletown
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$10.95
More about Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE
109 Patriot Drive, Middletown
Avg 4.8
(146 reviews)
Greek Pasta Salad
$4.20
More about First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE
