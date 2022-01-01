Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Middletown

Go
Middletown restaurants
Toast

Middletown restaurants that serve greek salad

Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill image

 

Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill

830 Kohl Ave., Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$10.95
More about Luna's Pizzeria and Italian Grill
First State Brewing Company image

 

First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE

109 Patriot Drive, Middletown

Avg 4.8 (146 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Pasta Salad$4.20
More about First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE

Browse other tasty dishes in Middletown

Cheesecake

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Middletown to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Smyrna

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Deposit

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

North East

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston