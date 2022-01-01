Cheesecake in Midvale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Midvale restaurants that serve cheesecake

Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th

7628 S Union Park Ave, Midvale

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
New York Style Cheesecake$11.99
Vanilla Cheesecake with sweetened sour cream frosting and graham crust.
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake$11.99
Vanilla cheesecake swirled with raspberry preserves and white chocolate disks, sweetened sour cream top with pink swirl and white disk center, graham crust
Toffee Crunch Cheesecake$11.99
Graham crust, caramel cheesecake layered with toffee pieces, topped with sweetened sour cream and caramel stripes with a toffee piece center
More about Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
Banner pic

 

Supremo Pizza LLC - Hillcrest Plaza

7355 900 East, Midvale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Cheesecake$5.75
More about Supremo Pizza LLC - Hillcrest Plaza

