Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Milford

Go
Milford restaurants
Toast

Milford restaurants that serve chicken wraps

BG pic

 

Surf Bagel - Milford

204 NE Front St, Milford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bonsai Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.25
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.
Kira's Chicken & Veggie Wrap$16.25
Hummus, grilled peppers, black beans, 3 cheese blend, spinach, tomato, and onion.
More about Surf Bagel - Milford
Item pic

 

POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD

923 NORTH DUPONT BLVD, MILFORD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
* Honey Bbq Chicken Wrap$10.99
Chicken filet strips, romaine lettuce and our honey BBQ sauce on a Soft Flour Tortilla served with French Fries
* Chicken Ch Stk Wrap$10.99
* Fiery Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Chicken filet strips, romaine lettuce and our spicy buffalo sauce on a soft flour tortilla served with blue cheese and French fries on a soft flour tortilla
More about POLISENOS RESTAURANT - MILFORD

Browse other tasty dishes in Milford

French Fries

Tuna Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Fajitas

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Shrimp Salad

Map

More near Milford to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1893 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (633 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (569 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (993 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (932 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston