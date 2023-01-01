Boneless wings in Milford
Milford restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Roosters - Milford
CHEESESTEAKS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Milford
101 Old Bank Rd, Milford
|20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$15.80
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$28.99
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$14.99
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.